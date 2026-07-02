India and Japan target 10tn yen investment within next decade
Business
India and Japan just set a big target: 10 trillion yen in Japanese investment within the next decade.
Prime Minister Modi announced the plan at the annual summit with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, aiming to double the number of Japanese companies in India and boost business ties.
India Japan agreements to bring $10bn
More than 100 new agreements are expected to bring in more than $10 billion soon, thanks to smoother business rules.
The partnership is also diving into tech like semiconductors, green hydrogen, AI, and clean energy.
On top of that, they're teaming up on their first defense project (a naval radio antenna) and launching a biogas initiative to build 1,000 plants in India for cleaner energy and better rural jobs.