India and Japan to allow direct rupee yen transactions

Sanae Takaichi to visit New Delhi

This trade framework is expected to be announced when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visits New Delhi from July 1-3, 2026.

Along with this, both countries will talk about working more closely on defense, tech (think semiconductors), and building stronger supply chains.

With Japan pledging to invest over $61 billion in India over the next decade, it's clear both nations want deeper economic ties in the Indo-Pacific region.