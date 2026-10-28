India and Mexico agree to start Preferential Trade Agreement work
India and Mexico just agreed to start working on a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) that's all about making trade smoother between the two countries.
The deal will focus on things like easier customs, better market access, and simpler rules, basically opening doors for more business and fresh opportunities on both sides.
India Mexico PTA to boost industries
The PTA is set to boost key industries like cars, chemicals, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.
This move follows talks between Prime Minister Modi and Mexico's President Sheinbaum at last year's G-7 summit.
Plus, a proposed Mexican business mission is heading to India in early 2027 to scope out new partnerships.
With Mexico being a big player in global supply chains, both nations are hoping this deal sparks more growth and stronger economic ties.