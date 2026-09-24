India and Mexico may sign ToR for PTA October 2026
Business
India and Mexico may sign the Terms of Reference (ToR) for a proposed preferential trade agreement (PTA) in early October 2026, with the Indian side's representation yet to be finalized.
PTA could benefit Indian sectors
This agreement comes just as Mexico has raised tariffs on other trading partners, so it's great timing for India.
Key sectors like pharmaceuticals, engineering, and auto parts could benefit, meaning more opportunities for Indian businesses.
Plus, with $5.73 billion in exports to Mexico in 2025-26, this could help India tap even further into the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) region.