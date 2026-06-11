India and Nepal launch real time UPI NPI payments system
India and Nepal just launched a new UPI-based system that lets people send money across borders in real time, straight from their phones.
By connecting India's UPI with Nepal's NPI, the move makes transferring funds way simpler and safer: no need for cash or currency exchange.
The goal? To make digital payments more accessible and boost economic ties between the two countries.
Instant payments for travelers and merchants
With this platform, travelers can pay instantly while shopping or eating out in Nepal, and local merchants get access to a large base of Indian digital payment users.
That means faster transactions, fewer costs for handling cash, and quick settlements.
Developed by NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) alongside Nepal Clearing House Limited, this is part of a bigger push to make cross-border payments easier throughout the region.