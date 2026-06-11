India and Nepal launch real time UPI NPI payments system Business Jun 11, 2026

India and Nepal just launched a new UPI-based system that lets people send money across borders in real time, straight from their phones.

By connecting India's UPI with Nepal's NPI, the move makes transferring funds way simpler and safer: no need for cash or currency exchange.

The goal? To make digital payments more accessible and boost economic ties between the two countries.