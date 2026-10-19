India and New Zealand launch FTA as NZ pledges $20B
Big news for trade: starting October 20, 2026, India and New Zealand are rolling out a Free Trade Agreement.
Indian exports get duty-free access to New Zealand, while New Zealand has committed to facilitating investments worth $20 billion into India over the next 15 years.
Plus, there are 5,000 new visas up for grabs for skilled Indian professionals to work in New Zealand for up to three years.
India gains RCEP agreements excluding China
The goal is to double trade between the two countries within five years by cutting tariffs on most imports from New Zealand: think easier access for things like apples and kiwifruit, but with protections for sensitive sectors in India.
This agreement also means India will have trade agreements with all members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) grouping except China, opening doors for more growth beyond $1.3 billion in bilateral merchandise trade in the financial year 2024-25.