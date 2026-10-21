India and New Zealand sign digital trade data exchange pact
Business
India and New Zealand have teamed up with a new digital trade pact, signed on October 19, 2026.
This agreement lets both countries swap key trade data electronically, especially information about where goods come from, making customs checks smoother just as their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) kicks in.
Customs processes should speed up
With this move, customs processes between India and New Zealand should get faster and more reliable.
The idea is to cut down on delays and confusion so businesses can actually use the FTA benefits without extra hassle.
Both countries say they are committed to using technology to make cross-border trading simpler for everyone involved.