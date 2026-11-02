India and New Zealand sign FTA to open NZ market
India and New Zealand have signed a big new Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that was signed on April 27, 2026, and is now operative.
This deal opens up New Zealand's market for Indian goods (think textiles and engineering) with zero import duties, while India will give limited access to some Kiwi products under special quotas.
The agreement also aims to boost investment and cultural ties between the two countries.
Trade reaches $1.2 billion, students benefit
India's merchandise trade with New Zealand rose to $1.2 billion in FY26 from $862.4 million in FY22.
After India withdrew from RCEP negotiations in 2019, India is now focusing on direct partnerships like this one.
The FTA isn't just about business: it encourages student mobility and professional opportunities too, making it a win for both economies and young people looking for global experiences.