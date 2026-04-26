India and New Zealand to sign FTA targeting $5bn trade

FTA includes $20bn investment pledge

The FTA gives India duty-free access to New Zealand's market, plus faster regulatory access for pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

For New Zealand, tariffs are eliminated or reduced on 95% of its exports, while kiwifruit and apples receive quota-based tariff cuts, including wool, coal, kiwifruit, and apples, and there's a promise of $20 billion investment into Indian manufacturing and services over 15 years.

There's also an Agri-Technology Action Plan to help Indian farmers and smoother rules for Indian pharma exports.

Importantly, India's dairy and agriculture sectors get some protection from competition.