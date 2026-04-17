India and Norway discuss smoothing free trade agreement hurdles
India and Norway just sat down for talks to smooth out trade and investment hurdles as part of their free trade agreement, which kicked off in October 2025.
These discussions, held on April 16, 2026, are all about making it easier for businesses from both countries to work together, thanks to a broader deal with EFTA nations signed on March 10, 2024.
New ULIP MoU for Maharashtra logistics
The two sides focused on clearing up issues like tricky certification rules and other red tape that can slow down trade.
Both countries want to see more diverse business partnerships and smoother exports—and it's working: India's exports to Norway jumped from $270 million in 2014 to $439 million in 2025.
Plus, a new MoU using ULIP is aimed at digitizing logistics in Maharashtra and improving visibility, coordination, and decision-making.