India and Norway discuss smoothing free trade agreement hurdles

New ULIP MoU for Maharashtra logistics

The two sides focused on clearing up issues like tricky certification rules and other red tape that can slow down trade.

Both countries want to see more diverse business partnerships and smoother exports—and it's working: India's exports to Norway jumped from $270 million in 2014 to $439 million in 2025.

Plus, a new MoU using ULIP is aimed at digitizing logistics in Maharashtra and improving visibility, coordination, and decision-making.