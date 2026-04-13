India and Oman discuss activating CEPA to ease bilateral trade Business Apr 13, 2026

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal just had a telecall with Oman's Anwar bin Hilal bin Hamdoun Al Jabri to talk about making business smoother between the two countries.

The big topic? A new trade deal called CEPA, signed last December but still waiting to kick in.

If it goes live, India gets almost all its exports into Oman duty-free (think textiles, farm goods, and leather) while India will reduce tariffs on Omani products like dates and petrochemicals.