India and OPEC discuss oil price stability amid global tensions
Business
India and OPEC just wrapped up important talks about keeping oil prices steady, especially with all the global drama lately: think conflicts in West Asia and new US tariffs on countries that import oil from Russia.
The meeting was led by India's petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri and OPEC's Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais.
India and OPEC plan Vienna meeting
India's huge energy needs are making it a bigger player in the global market.
Puri emphasized that producers and consumers need to keep talking to make sure supplies stay reliable, even when prices bounce around.
Al Ghais praised India's practical approach, saying it fits well with OPEC's goals.
Both sides plan to meet again in Vienna to keep building this partnership.