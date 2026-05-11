India and Peru begin FTA talks in June on copper
Business
India and Peru are picking up talks on a free trade agreement this June, aiming to wrap things up by year-end.
The big focus? Critical minerals, especially copper, which India needs for its growing industries.
Hindalco Industries eyes Peruvian copper
Peru is one of the world's top copper producers, and Hindalco Industries was also looking to buy copper from there.
India's demand for copper is expected to climb to 8.9 to 9.8 million tons by 2047, and most of it coming from imports, this deal could be a game-changer for everything from technology to electric vehicles.