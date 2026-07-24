India and Romania agree to double trade, expand defense cooperation
Business
India and Romania just agreed to double their trade in the next three years and step up defense cooperation.
President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Romania, the first by an Indian head of state in more than 30 years, saw both countries chatting about working together more closely in defense industries, training, and building new skills.
India Romania sign education culture deals
The two countries also signed deals to boost education, culture, and sports ties. There is a new Indian Studies Chair at the University of Bucharest on the way, plus more research partnerships.
As they gear up to celebrate 80 years of diplomatic relations in 2028 (dubbed the "India-Romania Year of Innovation"), both sides are promising even stronger teamwork for the future.