India and Russia advance BIT talks after New Delhi meeting
India and Russia have agreed to advance negotiations on a bilateral investment treaty (BIT) that's meant to make it easier for both countries to invest in each other.
This was announced after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in New Delhi.
The BIT aims to create a clear framework for mutual investments and a stronger economic partnership.
India and Russia discuss financial services
Alongside the treaty talks, leaders discussed teaming up on financial services as part of their bigger plan for deeper collaboration.
Manturov is visiting India with President Putin for the 18th BRICS Summit happening September 12-13, where Putin will meet Prime Minister Modi to discuss trade and economic cooperation.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov shared that boosting trade ties will be front and center at these meetings.