India and Russia launch India-Russia Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence
India and Russia just teamed up in a big way at Innoprom India 2026, with the Indo Russia Innopraktika Technology Hub signing four major agreements.
The headline move is launching the India-Russia Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence, set up with help from the Government of the Nizhny Novgorod Region and the RUSSOFT Software Developers Association.
The focus? Boosting AI, electronics manufacturing, and making it easier for both countries to invest in new tech.
Agreements deepen India Russia tech ties
The new AI center will drive joint research, share knowledge, and help small businesses grow through the incubation, nurturing, and growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
Another deal with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, the sovereign wealth fund of Russia), India's Panorama Electronics Pvt Ltd and the Indo Russia Innopraktika Technology Hub aims to promote Russian high-technology companies and their solutions in the Indian market and Indian companies entering the Russian market, with priority areas including artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, data analytics, and medical technologies.
Plus, there's a mutual intent to establish a joint venture on Indian soil, and SberMedAI will work on smarter healthcare using AI.
Altogether, these moves are expected to deepen tech ties between India and Russia and spark more cool innovation down the line.