India and Russia launch India-Russia Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence

India and Russia just teamed up in a big way at Innoprom India 2026, with the Indo Russia Innopraktika Technology Hub signing four major agreements.

The headline move is launching the India-Russia Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence, set up with help from the Government of the Nizhny Novgorod Region and the RUSSOFT Software Developers Association.

The focus? Boosting AI, electronics manufacturing, and making it easier for both countries to invest in new tech.