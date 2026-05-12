India and Russia near agreement on lithium and rare earths

India races to secure critical minerals

India's racing to lock down supplies of critical minerals so it can build more clean energy tech—and rely less on China, which currently dominates these markets.

Deals have already been struck with Argentina, Australia, and Japan; talks are ongoing with Peru and Chile.

Still, progress is slow: only one lithium project in Argentina has actually been signed so far.

India might also revisit a Russian-led lithium project in Mali if things stabilize there.