India and Russia near agreement on lithium and rare earths
India and Russia are almost set to sign a major agreement covering key minerals (think lithium and rare earths).
The plan is all about teaming up on exploration, processing, and tech sharing.
Both governments want companies from each side to invest, and the deal could be wrapped up in just two months.
A draft is already with Moscow, but officials are staying quiet for now.
India races to secure critical minerals
India's racing to lock down supplies of critical minerals so it can build more clean energy tech—and rely less on China, which currently dominates these markets.
Deals have already been struck with Argentina, Australia, and Japan; talks are ongoing with Peru and Chile.
Still, progress is slow: only one lithium project in Argentina has actually been signed so far.
India might also revisit a Russian-led lithium project in Mali if things stabilize there.