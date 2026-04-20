India and South Korea agree to double trade to $50B
India and South Korea just agreed to double their trade, aiming for a $50 billion target by 2030.
The announcement came during South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's visit to New Delhi, where he and Prime Minister Modi discussed speeding up their economic partnership that started back in 2010.
India South Korea: shipbuilding AI defense
The two countries are also teaming up on shipbuilding, artificial intelligence, and defense: areas both leaders see as full of potential.
Modi summed it up as new opportunities "From chips to ships, from talent to technology, from environment to energy, we will realize new opportunities for cooperation in every sector," especially important with all the global supply chain issues lately.
Both sides seem keen on working together for growth while tackling today's security and energy challenges.