India and South Korea agree to double trade to $50B

India South Korea: shipbuilding AI defense

The two countries are also teaming up on shipbuilding, artificial intelligence, and defense: areas both leaders see as full of potential.

Modi summed it up as new opportunities "From chips to ships, from talent to technology, from environment to energy, we will realize new opportunities for cooperation in every sector," especially important with all the global supply chain issues lately.

Both sides seem keen on working together for growth while tackling today's security and energy challenges.