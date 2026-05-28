India and South Korea form subgroups to refresh CEPA
Business
India and South Korea are stepping up their partnership by forming new subgroups focused on digital trade, supply chains, and industrial cooperation.
This move comes as both countries work to refresh their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aiming to make trade smoother and more future-ready.
The latest round of talks happened in New Delhi from May 25-27.
Negotiators focus on goods services investment
Negotiators zeroed in on key topics like goods, services, investment rules, and health standards, basically the nuts and bolts of international trade.
Both sides say they're committed to wrapping up the upgraded agreement soon.
They also acknowledged India's growing trade deficit with South Korea since 2010 and agreed to tackle it together as part of the deal.