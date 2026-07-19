India and Spain agree to fast-track UPI Bizum interoperability
India and Spain are teaming up to let people use UPI (India's digital payments app) and Bizum (Spain's version) across both countries, as they have agreed to fast-track discussions and advance technical discussions for interoperability.
The idea is to make sending money between India and Spain as simple as paying a friend back at home.
This move was set in motion during Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's recent visit to Spain.
Piyush Goyal pushes trade and skills
Goyal also talked with Spanish leaders about boosting trade in areas like cars, renewable energy, tourism, and more.
Both sides see Spain as a great launchpad for Indian businesses into Europe and Latin America.
Plus, on his Brussels stop, Goyal pushed for more opportunities in skills exchange, tech investments, and making it easier for companies like Nokia to grow in India.