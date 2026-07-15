India and UK BIT talks stalled over 5-year court requirement
Talks on a big India-UK bilateral investment treaty are stuck, mainly because both sides can't agree on how to handle disputes if investors feel wronged.
The UK wants international arbitration right away, but India says investors should try local courts for five years first.
This disagreement is keeping the bilateral investment treaty (BIT) from moving forward.
Investment definition disputes, steel rules separate
There's more than just one roadblock: India and the UK also can't see eye to eye on what counts as an "investment," how much freedom governments have to set policies (like taxes), and whether protections should last after the treaty ends.
On a side note, the U.K.'s new steel import rules aren't part of this trade deal; they're just about protecting its own industry, and Indian steel still has access under specific quotas.