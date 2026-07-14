India and UK CETA begins July 15, 99% duty-free access
Big news for India and the UK their new trade agreement (CETA) kicks in on July 15.
This means almost all Indian goods (99%) can now enter the UK without paying extra duties.
The goal? To more than double trade between the two countries, jumping from $55 billion to $100 billion by 2030.
Officials say industries like textiles, leather, footwear, auto parts, chemicals, and marine products are set to benefit most.
Indian exporters gain, UK tariff cuts
With CETA in place, Indian exporters get a real edge over competitors like China and can finally match Vietnam in areas like apparel, footwear, and marine products.
The UK scores too: tariffs drop on Scotch whisky, passenger cars, and high-tech exports such as medical devices.
Both sides have opened up most of their markets (India at 89.5%, UK granted duty-free access to 99% of India's exports) but kept sensitive sectors safe.
Plus, the UK is giving access to services like IT and education, so there's something for everyone in this deal.