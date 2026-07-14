India and UK CETA begins July 15, 99% duty-free access

Big news for India and the UK their new trade agreement (CETA) kicks in on July 15.

This means almost all Indian goods (99%) can now enter the UK without paying extra duties.

The goal? To more than double trade between the two countries, jumping from $55 billion to $100 billion by 2030.

Officials say industries like textiles, leather, footwear, auto parts, chemicals, and marine products are set to benefit most.