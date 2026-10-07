India and UK explore GIFT IFSC listings for international capital
India and the UK agreed to explore ways to boost cross-border investment and Indian firms' access to international capital, including through equity and bond listings via Gujarat's GIFT IFSC.
This move was part of the joint statement after the fourth UK-India Financial Markets Dialogue held in London on 29 September, where top officials from both countries got together to talk money matters.
UK-India talks covered sustainability, resilience, fintech
The talks weren't just about trading: they also covered sustainable growth, making financial markets more resilient, and boosting cooperation in fintech.
Both sides are looking to improve cross-border payments and encourage more investors to get involved.
The growing role of GIFT IFSC is seen as a big step toward deeper economic connections between India and the UK.