India and UK launch trade deal cutting most British tariffs
Business
India and the UK just rolled out a big trade deal, the agreement, starting July 15, 2026.
It cuts tariffs on Indian exports, so most goods can now enter the UK duty-free.
This should give a real boost to Indian industries like textiles and auto parts, making them more competitive in the UK.
UK secures 37,000 passenger vehicle quota
The UK gets phased tariff cuts and easier access to Indian markets in areas like cars, finance, education, and professional services.
There's also a special quota for 37,000 passenger vehicles from the UK each year.
Leaders on both sides are calling the agreement a "new era of opportunities" that will strengthen economic ties and open up new opportunities for professionals and businesses alike.