India and UK roll out deal granting 99% duty-free access
Business
India and the UK just rolled out their new trade agreement today.
This means 99% of Indian exports (think everything from textiles to electronics) now get zero-duty access in the UK.
The deal is set to give a major push to small businesses, agriculture, and professional services in India.
National insurance relief for over 75,000
Tariffs are gone for key sectors like gems, leather, chemicals, and marine products.
Most farm goods (except rice, sugar, chicken, pork, and eggs) also get duty-free entry.
Over 75,000 Indian IT professionals, healthcare workers, and educators working in the UK won't have to pay National Insurance contributions for up to five years, a solid financial win.
Plus, there are new spots for Indian chefs, classical musicians, and yoga instructors in the UK.