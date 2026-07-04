India and UK set CETA origin rules effective July 15
Big update: India and the UK have set new rules for figuring out where goods actually come from under their trade deal (CETA), kicking in July 15, 2026.
This means almost all Indian exports (think textiles, engineering products, seafood, and gems) will get duty-free entry into the UK.
India and UK require origin certificates
To keep things fair and stop third-country goods from sneaking in on these perks, both countries will require official certificates of origin.
Rajat Mohan, Managing Partner, AMRG Global put it simply: "the framework strengthens the integrity of the FTA" and "businesses should proactively review their supply chains."
Thanks to this pact, India-UK trade hit $25.12 billion in the last fiscal year with India enjoying a $1.76 billion surplus, and more growth is expected in booming sectors like auto parts and organic chemicals.