India and UK set CETA origin rules effective July 15

India and UK require origin certificates

To keep things fair and stop third-country goods from sneaking in on these perks, both countries will require official certificates of origin.

Rajat Mohan, Managing Partner, AMRG Global put it simply: "the framework strengthens the integrity of the FTA" and "businesses should proactively review their supply chains."

Thanks to this pact, India-UK trade hit $25.12 billion in the last fiscal year with India enjoying a $1.76 billion surplus, and more growth is expected in booming sectors like auto parts and organic chemicals.