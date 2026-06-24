India and US conclude 2-day BTA talks on market access
Business
India and the US just wrapped up a two-day meeting about their big Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).
Led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, both sides focused on making it easier to do business together: think better market access, more digital trade, and cutting down tricky barriers.
India and US back interim BTA
Both countries agreed that an interim agreement is key before the full BTA can happen.
They're happy with how negotiations are going and want a balanced deal that actually helps people, businesses, farmers, workers, and regular consumers.
Plus, they talked about making supply chains stronger and teaming up in important sectors for the future.