India and US conclude Washington talks to ease trade barriers
India and the US just wrapped up promising trade talks in Washington (April 20-23, 2026), bringing them a step closer to a new agreement.
Both sides focused on making it easier to do business: think better market access and fewer trade barriers.
Officials called the discussions "constructive and forward-looking" discussions, and it's clear both countries are serious about keeping things moving.
Interim deal aims early trade benefits
The big goal right now is an interim deal that would kick in some early benefits while they work out the full Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).
This means smoother supply chains and less reliance on any one country for goods.
Digital trade was also part of the conversation, reflecting how much business now happens online.
The BTA itself started back in 2025 with President Trump and PM Modi aiming to boost economic ties between India and the US.