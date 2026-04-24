India and US conclude Washington talks to ease trade barriers

Interim deal aims early trade benefits

The big goal right now is an interim deal that would kick in some early benefits while they work out the full Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

This means smoother supply chains and less reliance on any one country for goods.

Digital trade was also part of the conversation, reflecting how much business now happens online.

The BTA itself started back in 2025 with President Trump and PM Modi aiming to boost economic ties between India and the US.