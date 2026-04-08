India and US launch portal to reach $500bn by 2030
Business
India and the US just launched the India-US Trade Facilitation Portal, aiming to make it way easier for Indian exporters and US importers to connect directly.
This move is part of their big "Mission 500" plan: to boost trade between the two countries all the way up to $500 billion by 2030.
Piyush Goyal calls portal forward-looking
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal called the portal a "forward-looking initiative" for Indian businesses wanting to break into the US market.
On top of that, India is in talks about giving each other better market access, with recent meetings at a major World Trade Organization conference.
They're working out details on tariffs too, hoping for a deal that benefits both sides.