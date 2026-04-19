India and US meet in Washington to rethink trade deal

India to recalibrate $500 billion purchases

India had planned to lower tariffs on several American goods (think industrial and farm products) and even buy $500 billion in US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over five years.

But with the new flat tariff from the US both countries now need to realign their strategies.

India's team is expected to recalibrate the talks as both sides consider lower import taxes and tariff cuts themselves.

These talks could shape how much stuff (and what kind) moves between both countries in the coming years.