India and US meet in Washington to rethink trade deal
India and the US are meeting in Washington, D.C., from April 20-22 to rethink their big trade agreement.
This comes after a recent US Supreme Court decision changed how tariffs work, leading the US to slap a temporary 10% tariff on all countries for 150 days.
India's negotiators, led by Darpan Jain, will be looking to adjust their side of the deal and respond to these new rules.
India to recalibrate $500 billion purchases
India had planned to lower tariffs on several American goods (think industrial and farm products) and even buy $500 billion in US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over five years.
But with the new flat tariff from the US both countries now need to realign their strategies.
India's team is expected to recalibrate the talks as both sides consider lower import taxes and tariff cuts themselves.
These talks could shape how much stuff (and what kind) moves between both countries in the coming years.