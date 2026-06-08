India and US near trade deal as 10% tariff expires Business Jun 08, 2026

India and the US are almost ready to wrap up the first phase of their trade deal, but there's one big question left: what happens to tariffs on Indian exports after July?

The current 10% tariff is about to expire, and new rates under Section 301 of the US Trade Act are coming soon.

Both sides are trying to agree on numbers before sealing the deal.