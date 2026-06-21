India and US negotiate trade pact before July 24 deadline

US and India plan tariff cuts

The US is set to drop tariffs on Indian goods to 18%, while India plans to lower duties on American industrial products, farm goods, and purchase commitments on US energy products.

India's also aiming for a tariff advantage over countries like those in ASEAN to boost its presence in the US market.

Both sides want a deal that works for everyone, with implementation expected by mid-July.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal summed it up: the focus is on completing the framework.