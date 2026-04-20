India and US restart Washington talks on 'phase 1' deal
Business
India and the US are back at the table in Washington, hoping to work out a "phase one" trade deal.
Led by Darpan Jain for India, these talks follow a recent Modi-Trump conversation aimed at refreshing their partnership.
While tariffs are the main focus, both sides are also discussing bigger-picture topics like tech and defense.
New 10% US tariff pressures talks
Most of the debate is around tariffs and two US investigations that India wants dropped.
Earlier, there were promises to cut tariffs on Indian goods and ease rules tied to Russian oil, but now a new 10% US import tariff has put extra pressure on issues like agriculture, dairy, and product standards.
Both countries are aiming for a small but meaningful agreement that leaves room for more progress down the line.