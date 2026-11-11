India and US speed up BTA talks in New Delhi
India and the US are picking up the pace on a new Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with both sides meeting in New Delhi to iron out issues like customs rules and smoother trade.
They're aiming for an early conclusion of the first phase, even with some political curveballs from recent US elections.
A preliminary draft is almost ready, but there's still back-and-forth over tariffs and trade policies.
US Supreme Court ruling complicated tariffs
Talks kicked off back in February 2025, but things hit a snag this year when a US Supreme Court ruling complicated tariff rules.
Still, both countries seem determined: India wants better opportunities for its exporters, while the US is just as keen to get this deal done.
If they pull it off, it could mean even stronger economic ties, and more technology and defense collaborations down the line.