India and US talks aim to reach $500B by 2030

Piyush Goyal says US access progressing

These talks are part of a bigger plan to lock in a new trade deal.

According to Trade Minister Piyush Goyal, the first chunk of the agreement is almost done, mainly focusing on better access for Indian goods in the US market.

There are still some bumps—like questions about US tariffs and a US Supreme Court ruling—but both sides say things are moving in a positive direction.

The hope is to land an interim pact soon that could make it easier (and cheaper) for Indian products to reach American shelves.