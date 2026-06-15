India and US to meet for trade talks June 23-24
India and the US are meeting for trade negotiations on June 23-24 in India.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal shared that US trade reps will sit down with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to lock in the first phase of an India-US trade deal and talk about a bigger bilateral agreement.
Talks build on February agreement
This round builds on earlier discussions from June 1-4, where both sides tackled goods trade, customs issues, and ways to align their economies.
They're following up on a February agreement that laid out steps for deeper cooperation.
Agrawal also mentioned that progress in U.S.-Iran peace talks could boost Indian exports by keeping key shipping routes stable.
Plus, India's working with the UK and Japan on separate trade matters, including making sure mango exports meet Japanese standards.