India and US to meet for trade talks June 23-24

Talks build on February agreement

This round builds on earlier discussions from June 1-4, where both sides tackled goods trade, customs issues, and ways to align their economies.

They're following up on a February agreement that laid out steps for deeper cooperation.

Agrawal also mentioned that progress in U.S.-Iran peace talks could boost Indian exports by keeping key shipping routes stable.

Plus, India's working with the UK and Japan on separate trade matters, including making sure mango exports meet Japanese standards.