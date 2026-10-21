India and US trade deal 99% done, Marco Rubio says
Business
India and the US are about to seal a major trade deal, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says it's 99% done, with only some technical details left.
Once signed (likely in a few weeks), India will be seeking preferential access to US markets and protection against unilateral tariff action, especially in key areas like agriculture and dairy.
India seeks export growth and safeguards
India's making sure this deal helps its exports grow without risking sensitive sectors.
Former Commerce Secretary Ajay Dua pointed out how important it is to guard against surprise US policy changes that could hurt Indian businesses.
The goal: more trade benefits, but not at the cost of local industries or future security.