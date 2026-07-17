India announces 9% Semicon 2.0 incentive to cut prototyping costs
India just announced a 9% incentive under its Semicon 2.0 program, aiming to make life easier for homegrown chip design startups.
Amitesh Sinha, CEO of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), says this move is all about helping early-stage ventures cut down expensive prototype costs and speed up their development.
The goal? Boost local innovation and reduce dependence on global chipmakers.
Government explores strategic chip fab partnerships
This incentive is meant to break down financial barriers for startups working on new chips and patents over the next five years.
The government is also exploring partnerships with strategic chip fabs, while Tata's Dholera fab is set to launch by 2028, so production timelines should get shorter.
Meanwhile, C-Dac is busy checking startup applications and pushing ahead with its own AI chip projects.