India announces tax concessions for electronics manufacturing until March 2029

Duty relief for 85 battery categories

With these new rules, 85 categories of equipment for battery production now get duty relief, plus key components for car and industrial displays (but not phones or TVs).

This is part of a larger push that's already helped India's electronics industry grow from 2014-15 to 2024-25 (about six-fold), with exports jumping eightfold.

The hope is to attract even more investment and make India a serious player in global tech manufacturing.