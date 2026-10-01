India approves GEC-III, ₹1.86L/cr to transmit 135GW by 2032-33
Business
India just greenlit the GEC-III scheme, putting ₹1.86 lakh crore toward building new transmission lines and 50 GWh of battery storage.
The goal? To make it easier to send 135 GW of clean energy across the country by 2032-33 and keep the grid steady, basically, helping more renewable power actually reach people.
Industry leaders say GEC-III tackles bottlenecks
Industry leaders say this plan tackles a major roadblock: not enough transmission capacity for all the green energy we're making.
Vinay Rustagi from Premier Energies called out how crucial this is for growth, while others like Piyush Goyal pointed out that better battery storage means less wasted energy and a stronger push for India's clean power goals.