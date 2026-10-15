India approves ₹2,400cr defense procurement from startups and MSMEs
Business
India just greenlit a major procurement of over ₹2,400 crore from local startups and MSMEs.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called it a big move for homegrown manufacturing and self-reliance, signaling more opportunities for innovators in the defense space.
India's defense exports surpassed ₹38,000 crore
This initiative already engages roughly 8,000 to 12,000+ MSMEs and more than 600 startups in India's defense production scene.
The goal? Cut down on imports, ramp up national security, and Indian defense exports exceeded ₹38,000 crore in 2025-26.
Singh also pointed out that recent reforms have made public sector units profitable, giving a real boost to indigenous defense manufacturing.