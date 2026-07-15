India approves ₹62,500cr next PLI phase to boost mobile manufacturing
Big news for India's tech scene: the government just approved ₹62,500 crore for the next phase of its Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to boost mobile phone manufacturing.
Announced by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this move builds on Phase 1's success, where India's mobile production more than doubled in five years and pushed the country to become the world's second-largest phone maker.
India's phone exports hit ₹2Lcr
Back in 2014, India mostly imported phones. Fast forward to now: exports have jumped nearly eight times since FY2019-20, hitting ₹2 lakh crore by FY2024-25.
By 2025, smartphones became India's top export item, with Apple leading the charge, and over 300 manufacturing units are running across the country.
The new PLI phase aims to attract even more investment and create jobs for young Indians looking at tech careers.