India approves Semicon 2.0 with 1.3L/cr to boost chipmaking
Business
Big news for India's tech scene: the government just greenlit Semicon 2.0, putting ₹1.3 lakh crore into building up semiconductor manufacturing.
The plan isn't just about making chips. It's also about adding new fabs for things like memory and displays and stepping up advanced packaging so India can rely less on imports.
S Krishnan says focus on inputs
Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan explained that Semicon 2.0 is focused on attracting makers of key inputs like testing equipment and chemicals, which are mostly imported right now.
The idea is to create a self-sufficient semiconductor ecosystem, he said, with more fabrication facilities and cutting-edge tech coming soon.