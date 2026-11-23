India attracts $12.5 billion as banking and automotive drive gains
India just had a big win in November 2026, attracting $12.5 billion from foreign investors.
While the MSCI India index climbed 2% for the week, similar indices in other countries actually dropped over 8%.
The banking and automotive sectors were the real drivers behind this surge, helping India pull far ahead of its peers.
Max Healthcare and IndusInd Bank outperform
Max Healthcare and IndusInd Bank were top performers, while IT and telecom didn't keep up.
The rupee also got stronger, rising 1.7% against the dollar.
According to Jefferies, strong demand at home, strength in the banking sector, and improving macroeconomic stability are keeping India resilient, even when global markets are shaky.