India aviation ministry to review strict pilot hiring rules
India's aviation ministry is set to review strict pilot hiring rules, hoping to help new airlines get off the ground faster.
The review would look at long notice periods, No Objection Certificate (NOC) requirements, and employment-related restrictions, basically to make it less of a hassle for startups to bring experienced pilots on board.
This move comes as more people are flying and the government wants fresh airlines in the skies.
Aviation ministry seeks simpler staffing rules
Right now, startup carriers struggle with complicated rules that slow down building their teams.
The government is looking at ways to let pilots switch jobs more easily without sacrificing safety or smooth operations.
They're also working on making it simpler for new airlines to meet regulatory requirements for key roles like flight operations and maintenance managers.
If these changes go through after industry feedback, we could see more competition, and maybe even better service, when booking flights in India.