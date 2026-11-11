India bans export of lithium-ion battery black mass for recycling
India just banned the export of lithium-ion battery black mass, the leftover mix from used batteries packed with valuable minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese.
Starting November 10, 2026, these materials cannot be shipped out any more.
The goal? Keep these resources at home so they can be recycled right here in India instead of heading overseas.
India launches local mineral recycling scheme
With electric vehicles on the rise, India wants to rely less on importing critical minerals and build up its own supply chain.
The government is rolling out a big incentive scheme to encourage recycling and processing of these minerals locally.
It is all about making sure old batteries help power new tech, and moving toward self-sufficiency in the process.