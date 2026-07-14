India bans forced labor imports 30 days after official announcement
Business
India just updated its trade rules: now, anything made with forced labor can't be imported.
The ban kicks in 30 days after it's officially announced.
The government can investigate suspicious imports, and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will check how products are made.
India's policy follows ILO 1930 standard
The new policy spells it out: forced labor means work done under threat or pressure, where people didn't volunteer.
This definition follows global standards set by the International Labour Organization in 1930.
India's move aims to keep its trade fair and ethical.