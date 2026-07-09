India becomes GCC powerhouse with 2,000 centers and $60 billion
India has quietly become a powerhouse for Global Capability Centers (GCCs), with over 2,000 centers employing more than 2 million people and generating over $60 billion a year.
Announced by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran at the CII GCC Business Summit on July 9, 2026, these centers now make up 2% of India's GDP and have helped the country become the world's second-biggest hub for enterprise AI talent.
Indian GCCs operational hubs for multinationals
Around 2006 (about 20 years ago), India mostly handled basic back-office tasks.
Now, it hosts nearly half of all GCCs worldwide, supporting everything from financial systems to automotive design and pharmaceutical analytics.
Over 1,200 of these centers focus on AI and machine learning, driving new patents and global products.
As Nageswaran put it, Indian GCCs are increasingly becoming operational hubs for multinational corporations, showing just how far the country has come in shaping global tech.