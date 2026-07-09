India becomes GCC powerhouse with 2,000 centers and $60 billion

Indian GCCs operational hubs for multinationals

Around 2006 (about 20 years ago), India mostly handled basic back-office tasks.

Now, it hosts nearly half of all GCCs worldwide, supporting everything from financial systems to automotive design and pharmaceutical analytics.

Over 1,200 of these centers focus on AI and machine learning, driving new patents and global products.

As Nageswaran put it, Indian GCCs are increasingly becoming operational hubs for multinational corporations, showing just how far the country has come in shaping global tech.