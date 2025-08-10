India becomes US's largest smartphone supplier

Nearly every phone sold in India is made locally

India is also now the world's second-biggest mobile phone maker, with over 300 factories compared to just two back in 2014.

Nearly every phone sold here—99.2%—is made locally (up from just 26% a decade ago).

The value of phones made in India soared from ₹18,900 crore in FY14 to ₹4,22,000 crore this year—a huge leap that shows how fast things are changing.