India begins busy trade negotiations with 5 partners in April
India is kicking off a busy round of trade negotiations with the US New Zealand, South Korea, Canada, and the UK from April 20 through May.
Talks with the US are focused on finalizing an interim bilateral trade agreement under a revised tariff framework now that the reciprocal tariffs imposed under the IEEPA were struck down by the US Supreme Court on February 20.
Plus, India is expected to sign a free trade agreement with New Zealand on April 27, following negotiations that began in March 2025 and concluded in December.
India pursues trade agenda in May
May is also packed: India and Canada are meeting in person for stalled trade talks after diplomatic tensions cooled off.
At the same time, India and South Korea are revisiting their longstanding pact as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung visits.
And looking ahead, India's major trade agreement with the UK (signed last July) kicks in this May, giving Indian exports nearly full duty-free access.
All these moves show how serious India is about boosting its global trade game.