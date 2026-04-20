India begins busy trade negotiations with 5 partners in April Business Apr 20, 2026

India is kicking off a busy round of trade negotiations with the US New Zealand, South Korea, Canada, and the UK from April 20 through May.

Talks with the US are focused on finalizing an interim bilateral trade agreement under a revised tariff framework now that the reciprocal tariffs imposed under the IEEPA were struck down by the US Supreme Court on February 20.

Plus, India is expected to sign a free trade agreement with New Zealand on April 27, following negotiations that began in March 2025 and concluded in December.